Selangor cops seek mum, stepdad after boy dies of suspected abuse

SHAH ALAM, Nov 9 — The police are looking for the mother and stepfather of a three-year-old boy who died of suspected physical abuse yesterday at a hospital in Ampang, Selangor.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmad said the 20-year-old mother and 31-year-old stepfather had disappeared after sending the unconscious boy to the emergency department of the hospital at noon on a motorcycle.

A specialist at the hospital confirmed the death of the boy and lodged a police report after finding wounds and bruises on the boy’s face and body, he said at a press conference today.

The police have requested the couple to get to the nearest police station to assist in the investigation into the alleged abuse of the boy, he said.

Fadzil said the post-mortem will be conducted today and that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama