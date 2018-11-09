Sub-contractor gets death for drug trafficking in Penang

Imran Zakaria was found guilty of trafficking heroin and monoacetylmorphine four years ago. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 9 — A wiring sub-contractor was sentenced to death by hanging by the High Court here after he was found guilty of trafficking the drugs heroin and monoacetylmorphine four years ago.

Judicial commissioner Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed imposed the sentence after the defence failed to prove reasonable doubt the case against Imran Zakaria in their final submission.

In his decision, Abdul Wahab said the accused’s statement that he was cleaning a house was doubtful.

“The statement by the accused that he was in his friend, Hamid Yaser’s home to clean it was doubtful. This is because he did not bring any cleaning tools to the house.

“There was also DNA evidence on the items in the house he was going to clean, such as the toothbrush,” he said.

Abdul Wahab said there was also evidence of drug-processing in the house.

According to the charge, Imran, 32, was charged with distributing dangerous drugs weighing 548.17g at 106, Lorong Rajawali 2, Sungai Ara at 10.20am on November 28, 2014.

He was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and could be sentenced under Section 39B(2} of the same act which provides for a hanging-till-death sentence.

Prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Naizatul Zima Tajudin while the accused was represented by counsel Hussaini Abdul Rashid. — Bernama