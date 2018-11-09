Bursa ends morning trade in the red

Bursa Malaysia is pushed firmly into negative territory after broad selling in the morning session. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Bursa Malaysia was trading in the red at the end of the morning session, with selling seen in most heavyweights, as well as the broader market.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 13.40 points to 1,708.02 from yesterday's close, which saw the key index climb 6.54 points to 1,721.42.

The index opened 2.14 points lower at 1,719.28 and lingered between 1,706.80 and 1,19.73 throughout the session.

Public Investment Bank Bhd in a note said the FBM KLCI might end the week with a whimper, after US stocks gave back some of their strong post-midterm election gains, while the dollar extended an early rise as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged.

On Bursa Malaysia's broader market, losers were higher than gainers at 522 to 183, with 273 counters unchanged, 876 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Volume stood at 952.0 million units valued at RM786.40 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and PChem declined 10 sen each to RM9.22 and RM9.60 respectively, PBBank and Tenaga eased two sen each to RM24.68 and RM14.92 respectively, while CIMB was eight sen lower at RM5.61.

For actives, SapNRG and Seacera added half-a-sen to 36.5 sen and 26 sen, PresBhd was flat at 71.5 sen and TatGiap eased half-a-sen to 20.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was down 99.85 points to 12,024.55 and the FBM 70 was 109.61 points easier at 13,851.30, the FBM Emas Index declined 93.64 points to 11,847.18, the FBMT 100 Index fell 91.92 points to 11,688.76 and the FBM Ace Index slid 40.66 points to 4,972.12.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index eased 21.93 points to 7,347.30 and the Financial Services Index dipped 125.5 points to 17,171.54 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched-down 1.22 points to 173.98. — Bernama