PPBM welcomes Rafidah, says Mukhriz

KODIANG, Nov 9 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has welcomed Umno veteran Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz’s intention to join it.

Its deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the statement by Rafidah, who was formerly minister of international trade and industry, and popularly known as ‘iron lady’, was good news to the party.

“This is happy news... she is very welcome, we see many former leaders who had contributed much to the nation, with outstanding track records, who understand Bersatu’s and Pakatan Harapan’s struggle, and have decided to join us and left their old party, Umno,” he said.

Mukhriz was speaking to reporters after handing over donations to 110 students in the Jerlun parliamentary constituency who are eligible for further studies in tertiary institutions throughout the country.

Yesterday, Rafidah was reported to have said she had informed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir, who is PPBM chairman, that she wanted to join the party but had yet to fill up the membership form.

On May 5 this year, Rafidah was sacked from Umno together with two other former ministers Tun Daim Zainuddin and Tan Sri Rais Yatim.

Several other former ministers and personalities had also announced they were joining the party, including Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar, Datuk Seri Syed Razlan Putra Jamalullail, Tan Sri Rais Yatim and Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed. — Bernama