Traffic cop prostrates in prayer after acquitted of theft

Sa’dat Abdul Manab broke down in tears when congratulated by friends after Magistrate Noorhidayah Mohd Saad pronounced the verdict.— Reuters pic

KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 9 — As soon as the Magistrate’s Court here today acquitted and discharged a police lance corporal from a charge of stealing, he prostrated in prayer outside the court on the good news.

The accused, Sa’dat Abdul Manab, 33, attired in dark shirt and pants, prostrated in prayer for a few seconds before leaving.

He also broke down in tears when congratulated by friends after Magistrate Noorhidayah Mohd Saad pronounced the verdict on finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against him.

He was accused of stealing RM200 belonging to Muhamad Alif Shahar, 25, at Kilometre 243.5, the North-South Highway (Ipoh-bound) at about 4.30 pm on July 13, 2016.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin prosecuted while the accused was represented by counsel R S N Rayer. — Bernama