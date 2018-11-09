Exco: Penang Transport Master Plan to go on

Jagdeep Singh Deo said all infrastructure projects under Phase One of PTMP will proceed after obtaining the relevant approvals. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 9 — The first phase of the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) will proceed as planned, the state legislative assembly heard today.

Datuk Keramat assemblyman Jagdeep Singh Deo said all infrastructure projects under Phase One of PTMP will proceed after obtaining the relevant approvals.

The state local government and housing development committee chairman said relevant assessments will be conducted including social impact assessment (SIA) before the projects are implemented.

“The SIA for PTMP will look into any social impacts and existing issues while recommending steps to mitigate these issues,” he said.

He said the state is committed to only implement the project once the SIA is approved.

“We will take steps to mitigate any social impacts caused by the project,” he said in response to an additional question by Opposition leader Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Noor (BN— Sungai Dua).

Muhamad Yusoff asked if the first phase would proceed if it is found to negatively affect areas surrounding the project such as schools and cemeteries.

The proposed alignment of the 10km PIL1 that consists of hill tunnels and elevated highways will affect nine schools along the highway.

Earlier, Jagdeep was replying to an oral question by Ong Khan Lee (PH — Kebun Bunga) on whether the state government will conduct SIA before implementing massive infrastructure projects including the PTMP.

Jagdeep said the state government will ensure that the PTMP fulfil all criteria and obtain the relevant approvals under the law before it was implemented.

“This includes complying with the Town and Country Planning Act 1976 which provides the compulsory preparation and submission of SIA,” he said.

Jagdeep said Phase One of the PTMP included the Bayan Lepas Light Raul Transit project, PIL1 and several main highways.

“SIA was already submitted for these projects by the relevant technical departments for approval,” he said.

He stressed that the state will comply with all laws and regulations in implementing the PTMP.