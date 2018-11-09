PKR rep accuses party leader of defamation, demands apology

Shatiri Mansor asserted that the coupons were distributed on October 13 to his staff, volunteers and party members who assisted him during party election in Subang recently. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Nov 9 — Kota Damansara assemblyman Shatiri Mansor demanded PKR central committee member Latheefa Koya apologise for a post suggesting he was engaging in vote-buying in the party’s ongoing poll.

Latheefa allegedly posted an image of meal coupons on Facebook last month, with the caption “if you want to get a coupon — do vote me first!#Akusucidalamdebu”.

The coupons were emblazoned with “Team Rafizi/Shatiri”.

“In order to maintain my credibility and integrity, I have been advised by my lawyer to make an explanation and she is given 48 hours to make an open apology through media releases including posting on her Facebook page,” he said.

He asserted that the coupons were distributed on October 13 to his staff, volunteers and party members who assisted him during party election in Subang recently.

Shatiri also demanded that Latheefa delete the post, saying he would consider legal action against her if she does not comply.

The ongoing PKR election has been swamped by allegations of fraud and abuse, as well as occasional violence.