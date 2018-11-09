KL shares continue retreat at mid-morning

Selling continues into mid-morning for Bursa Malaysia with profit-taking on heavyweights. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Selling persisted across the board on Bursa Malaysia, with the key index losing 0.61 per cent at mid-morning today on profit-taking in heavyweights.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 10.64 points to 1,710.78 from Thursday's close, which saw it climb 6.54 points to 1,721.42.

The index opened 2.14 points lower at 1,719.28.

On the broader market, losers thumping gainers 440 to 161, with 255 counters unchanged, 998 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Volume stood at 683.97 million units valued at RM431.94 million.

Among heavyweight stocks, Maybank eased 12 sen to RM9.20, PBBank and Tenaga declined two sen to RM24.80 and RM14.92, PChem eased nine sen to RM9.61 and CIMB fell seven sen to RM5.62.

For actives, SapNRG was half-a-sen higher at 36.5 sen, Seacera added 1.5 sen to 27 sen and TatGiap was flat at 21 sen.

The FBM Emas Index lost 76.42 points to 11,864.40 and the FBMT 100 Index fell 75.12 points to 11,705.56, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 75.29 points to 12,049.11.

The FBM Ace Index shed 25.33 points to 4,987.45 and the FBM 70 was 98.0 points lower at 13,862.91.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index was 17.77 points easier at 7,351.46, the Financial Services Index dipped 108.45 points to 17,188.58, while the Industrial Products and Services Index was down 1.07 points to 174.13. — Bernama