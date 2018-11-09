Elton John announces string of 2020 UK dates for his farewell tour

Sir Elton John performs two songs before holding a press conference in New York January 24, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 9 — With his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour already under way, Elton John has just added to the colossal outing with a string of UK dates in fall 2020.

Starting with two dates at The O2 in London on November 6 and 7, 2020, the legendary performer will then head to Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Belfast and Leeds. An additional show in Dublin has also been added.

“The UK is home, and where my heart will always be. ...These homecoming shows will be very emotional, and a lot of fun,” said John of the planned UK shows.

The newly announced 2020 dates follow:

November

6: The O2, London

7: The O2, London

9: Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

11: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

13: Echo Arena, Liverpool

14: Echo Arena, Liverpool

17: Arena, Manchester

20: TECA, Aberdeen

21: TECA, Aberdeen

24: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

25: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

28: Arena, Manchester

30: The SSE Arena, Belfast

December

4: 3Arena, Dublin

7: First Direct Arena, Leeds

Ticket pre-sales will begin at 10am on November 15 and a day earlier for the shows in Belfast and Dublin.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour kicked off in September in the US, where shows are scheduled through March 16. In May, it will pick up in Europe, and the tour's first UK shows are set for June.

Next September John will be back in North America, playing there through November 2019. The next round of dates starts up a full year later, in October 2020, and includes a show in Paris followed by the new UK shows.

Find the full list of tour dates at www.eltonjohn.com/tours. — AFP-Relaxnews