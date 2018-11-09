Rare Sufjan Stevens song to be released

Sufjan Stevens in 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 9 — The track was previously only shared with one fan as part of the indie musician’s 2007 “Xmas Song Xchange Contest”.

An extremely rare — perhaps the rarest — Sufjan Stevens song is going to see the light of day. Lonely Man of Winter was written in 2007 for the winner of Stevens’ “Xmas Song Xchange Contest”.

Lucky recipient Alec Duffy played it for other fans at listening parties, but it has never before been publicly available.

On November 9, Stevens will digitally release his original recording of Lonely Man of Winter, along with a brand-new version featuring Melissa Mary Ahern. The single will also include Duffy’s own song Every Day Is Christmas, which won him the 2007 contest.

The recording will be available on vinyl from December 7 via Asthmatic Kitty Records. All proceeds will go to JACK, the Brooklyn non-profit performance venue for which Duffy serves as founder and artistic director.

Stevens has also announced plans to reissue his 2006 Songs for Christmas collection — on vinyl for the first time — in time for the 2018 holiday season.

Preorder Lonely Man of Winter here. — AFP-Relaxnews