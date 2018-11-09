‘The Good Fight’ signs Michael Sheen for season three

Actor Michael Sheen attends the Bafta LA US Student Film Awards at Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts on June 25, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 9 — A first casting announcement for the third season of legal and political drama and The Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight names Michael Sheen as its next new face.

Sheen of Masters of Sex, Passengers and The Queen is in line to join the cast of The Good Fight ahead of its third season in 2019.

The Welsh actor is to play Roland Blum, a lawyer for whom the satisfaction of both competitive and carnal desire trumps all else.

Having debuted in February 2017, The Good Fight placed experienced attorney (and longstanding Democrat) Diane Lockhart on a law firm’s lowest rung, as the practice and its employees get to grips with the personal and business implications of high-profile legal work in the Trump era.

As a result, plot points and themes reflected particular cultural or political events.

Sheen’s character Blum will therefore assist in surfacing a new working environment where the use of factual evidence has to contend with untrustworthy showmanship.

Christine Baranski returns as Diane Lockhart, with Delroy Lindo (Adrian Boseman), Audra McDonald (Liz Reddick-Lawrence), Rose Leslie (Diane’s goddaughter Maia) and Cush Jumbo (Lucca Quinn) among others to reprise their roles. — AFP-Relaxnews