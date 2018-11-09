Hear Smashing Pumpkins’ new song ‘Knights of Malta’

Smashing Pumpkins, ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun’ is out November 16. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 9 — Smashing Pumpkins have just released Knights of Malta, which will appear as the opening track on their album due out later this month.

The band has already released two tracks, Solara and Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts), from the upcoming eight-track album, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, their first in nearly 20 years to feature original members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin.

Now they’re back just over a week before the album’s launch to deliver its opening track, the theatrical and violin-filled Knights of Malta.

Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun is due for release on November 16.

The band is currently in the midst of a 30th anniversary tour, which picks back up late this month in Madison, Wisconsin and is scheduled to wrap up in Los Angeles on December 8. — AFP-Relaxnews