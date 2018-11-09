A model line-up for this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Elsa Hosk is the Victoria’s Secret Angel chosen to wear the 2018 edition of the Fantasy Bra. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 9 — From iconic Angels and star names to rising talents, around 60 top models are ready to hit the runway for the eagerly awaited Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which screens December 2 on ABC. With just hours to go before the event, here’s a look at some of the models who’ll be in the spotlight in 2018, sporting the brand’s sexy attire and legendary wings.

Angels top the bill

Not all of the models on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway have Angel status. Only a handful of models can currently count themselves part of this exclusive club. One of those is Elsa Hosk, who has been chosen to wear the prestigious Fantasy Bra. Romee Strijd, on the other hand, will take to the catwalk in the “Shooting Star” ensemble, embellished with some 125,000 Swarovski crystals. The most iconic Angels, Adriana Lima and Behati Prinsloo, will also be on the runway, joined by Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Candice Swanepoel, Taylor Hill, Lais Ribeiro and Stella Maxwell. This all makes for a first-rate cast, completed with a multitude of star models for an ambitious and audacious show that’s sure to be a memorable event.

Star models

The world-renowned models Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner — whose presence had been uncertain — will all be on the bill this year. That’s good news for fashion fans, but also for the Victoria’s Secret brand, which is guaranteed to cause a stir with this all-star line-up. The models — who are three of fashion’s most in-demand names — will evidently be in the spotlight during this runway extravaganza. Barbara Palvin is also set to return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year following a five-year hiatus. Other big-name models featuring in this year’s show include Alexina Graham, Winnie Harlow, Toni Garrn and Cindy Bruna.

Rising talents

Several rising runway talents will also have the honour of walking in their first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018 — an impressive accolade in the world of modelling. Model of the moment Duckie Thot is one of those privileged few, ready to don the iconic wings for the first time alongside upcoming models Lorena Rae and Kelsey Merritt. The pair have been busy working out to make sure their physique is in top condition for the big day. Mayowa Nicholas, who was highly in demand during Fashion Week, will make her Victoria’s Secret debut this year too. Initially scheduled to walk in last year’s Shanghai show, the model was unable to participate. — AFP-Relaxnews