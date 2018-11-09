Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny share video teaser for ‘Te Guste’

A screengrab from Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny’s ‘Te Guste (Official Teaser)’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 9 — With the video for their collaboration Te Guste set to drop today, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny have offered up a short but sweet teaser that gives a sense of the clip’s aesthetic and tropical vibe.

Back in October, JLo took to Instagram to share a selfie video filmed on the set of the forthcoming clip, and she subsequently teased the video with a steamy photo shared to the platform.

She’s now offered up a teaser video on Instagram, while over on YouTube a 22-second clip gives a glimpse of several scenes featured in the clip.

Bad Bunny is hot off the heels of another major collaboration — the Drake-featuring Mia. Lopez, meanwhile, dropped her own big collab, Dinero featuring Cardi B and DJ Khaled, back in May. — AFP-Relaxnews