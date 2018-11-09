Lil Peep posthumous single ‘Life is Beautiful’ arrives with video

'Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2' by Lil Peep. — Image courtesy of Columbia Records

LOS ANGELES, Nov 9 — An updated version of Lil Peep’s Life is Beautiful has just been released ahead of the upcoming posthumous album Come Over When You’re Sober Pt 2.

While Life is Beautiful first appeared on a 2015 EP, the new version features new production from Smokeasac and IIVI, two frequent collaborators of Lil Peep, who died in November 2017.

The track’s haunting lyrics cover a number of the difficulties of daily life, from working day in and day out to unrequited love to illness, before coming back to the refrain “Isn’t life beautiful?/I think that life is beautiful.”

The track arrives just ahead of the release of Come Over When You’re Sober Pt 2, which follows up the rapper’s debut studio album. Featuring drawings by the late emo rapper — whose real name was Gustav Elijah Åhr — in its vinyl and other physical versions, the LP is due out today. — AFP-Relaxnews