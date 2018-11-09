Does Ariana Grande’s ‘Breathin’’ video tease her next album’s tracklist?

Singer Ariana Grande performs during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington March 24, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 9 — A number of eagle-eyed fans have noted that Ariana Grande’s newly released clip for Breathin’ may reveal the full track listing from her next, not-yet-announced LP.

It is widely believed that Grande has a second album due out in 2018 — following just on the heels of Sweetener. Back in October, she revealed she was working on new music, sharing a nine-song track listing via her Instagram story in which every track title was blacked out.

It’s official! @ArianaGrande is working on new music! What sound would you like to hear from her? 🎶 pic.twitter.com/OQY0C94n7q — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 2, 2018

Earlier this month, a list of nine songs emerged online and was shared widely by fans, although its origin is unknown.

this is rumored thank u, next tracklist.i mean to me it looks like her handwriting and it looks legit idk pic.twitter.com/MsXOb8DdFi — maria☁️ (@arixloving) November 4, 2018

Now, it appears the singer’s brand-new Breathin’ video confirms the song list that has been circulating, albeit cryptically. In a scene set in a train station, a list of destinations and departure times appears to gradually reveal each track title.

Among the titles that are clearly visible are Imagine, Remember, and Needy, all of which feature in the list fans have been sharing.

Find the track names at 1:23 in the Breathin’ video. — AFP-Relaxnews