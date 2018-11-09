Report: Prominent MP under scrutiny for skimming millions from projects

Citing anonymous sources, a report said that the MACC was reviewing 10 projects under the Finance Ministry that were initiated when former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was in charge. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Anti-corruption investigators are examining a high-profile federal lawmaker over suspicions that he earned millions in commissions by brokering projects worth over RM3 billion under the previous government.

Citing anonymous sources, the New Straits Times reported that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was reviewing 10 projects under the Finance Ministry that were initiated when former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had been in charge.

Najib was called in by the MACC again yesterday and it is now believed that the summons was over these projects.

The sources told the newspaper that the MP was not a member of the administration, but was somehow still able to collect between 8 and 10 per cent of the contract values as commission.

“The investigators are looking at more than RM3 billion worth of projects, which they believe involved elements of corruption,” one source was quoted as saying.

The projects under scrutiny took place from 2015 to just before the 14th general election that Barisan Nasional lost.

One such project is said to be the 316km West Coast Expressway being built under the build-operate-transfer concept with a concession period of 60 years.

Another is the RM100 million procurement of ambulances for the Health Ministry last year.

Others also being examined are several road construction and upgrading projects, including in Port Klang, Sik in Kedah, and the west of the peninsula.