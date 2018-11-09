Max Greenfield joins Hulu’s ‘Veronica Mars’ reboot

Still of 'Veronica Mars' TV show with Kristen Bell. — AFP pic

MIAMI, Nov 9 — The Veronica Mars revival welcomes another original cast member back to the fold.

Max Greenfield (New Girl) will reprise his character of San Diego police detective Leo D’Amato, Veronica’s one-time love interest.

Greenfield’s character appeared in several episodes of the mystery drama’s original run as well as in the 2014 feature film.

Kristen Bell returns as titular character Veronica Mars, a young detective under the tutelage of her investigator father.

In the reboot, Mars will be probing the murders of several spring break visitors to her fictional seaside hometown of Neptune, a job that pits the sleuth against the town’s rich and powerful.

Other returning cast members include Enrico Colantoni (Keith Mars), Jason Dohring (Logan Echolls), Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel) and Francis Capra (Eli ‘Weevil’ Navarro), as well as Ryan Hansen (Dick Casablancas) and David Starzyk (Dick’s dad, Richard).

Patton Oswalt (The Goldbergs, AP Bio) was also announced to join the cast, as Penn Epner, an amiable pizza delivery guy and true-crime aficionado.

Bell’s The Good Place co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste has been tapped for a recurring role as a nightclub owner.

The eight-episode limited series is scheduled to premiere in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews