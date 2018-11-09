Honda reveals entire 2019 motorcycle lineup at EICMA 2018

The CBR650R, one of the two new models in the 2019 European motorcycle lineup. — Picture courtesy of Honda

MILAN, Nov 9 — With two new models and three major model updates, Honda is breathing new life into the European motorcycle collection.

On the first press day of 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Tuesday, Honda unveiled its entire 2019 European motorcycle lineup, showing off two new models and three model upgrades.

To complete its ‘Neo Sports Café’ bike lineup, Honda introduced the CB650R, a naked model with minimal styling. As a result, the in-line four-cylinder engine and sculpted fuel tank are on full display.

This café racer-trapezoid motorcycle hybrid brings both a classic and modern feel to the trio with its “top-line” performance specs and unique look.

The second new model Honda revealed was the CBR650R, which draws design inspiration from the flashy and aggressive CBR1000RR Fireblade.

This model also sports an in-line four-cylinder engine, but this one is especially high-revving with 70kW of power reaching up to 12,000rpm.

As a replacement for the CBR650F, the model presents a lighter, sportier, and more powerful face to the ‘R’ lineup.

The 2019 models of the CB500F, CBR500R and CB500X, on the other hand, just received updates, though extensive.

As for the upgrades that all three have in common, the motorcycles are now equipped with a new rear suspension, assist/slipper clutch, compete LED lighting, upgraded ULD instruments, and a dual-exit muffler.

The CB500F and CBR500R have both been restyled to have a narrower, sharper body, whereas the CB500X’s updates focus more on adventure performance.

With a longer suspension travel front and rear, slimmed-down seat, widened steering angle and more “rugged fairing,” the ‘X’ factor has been more deeply integrated into the model.

These new and modified middleweight bikes give the lineup refreshed performance and aesthetic, rounding out the options for European consumers of all experience levels.

Honda describes each as a “stepping stone” to its more specialized flagship roadster, sports, and adventure models. — AFP-Relaxnews