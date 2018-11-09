This year’s Beaujolais Nouveau promises a legendary vintage

The 2018 vintage of Beaujolais Nouveau wine lands November 15. — Picture courtesy of Beaujolais Nouveau

PARIS, Nov 9 — Each year, the third Thursday of November brings a new batch of Beaujolais Nouveau wine. This year’s vintage, landing November 15, promises exceptional quality, according to the InterBeaujolais interprofessional body — something not seen since 1964! The annual uncorking will be celebrated with an electronic music event streamed worldwide.

The Beaujolais wine region enjoyed exceptional meteorological conditions in 2018, with no weather incidents to report. InterBeaujolais says that the dry conditions had no adverse effects on the crop, and the harvest took place in warm, sunny September weather. The grapes are reported to be healthy, rich in sugar, concentrated and undamaged. Indeed, the first tastings have proved promising. Arnaud Chambost, MOF Sommelier 2000, who sampled the wine, said: “The colors are crimson and dense, with dark purple-fuchsia hues.

The wines radiate aromas of fleshy black fruit and flowers (peony, lilac), as well as a few hints of spice and licorice. On the palate, the wine combines depth, complexity, elegance and gourmandise. The tannins also have a nice fullness, resulting in aromas that linger nicely.

The wines reflect the terroirs well, not only in terms of soil and sun exposure, but also in terms of the Gamay grape variety, whose personality expresses itself in optimal conditions.” According to the experts, 2018 could go down in history as a legendary vintage, alongside 2017, 2015 and 2009.

Global launch to the sound of Breakbot

The city of Lyon is the epicenter of festivities each third Thursday in November, where the year’s vintage is uncorked amid a party atmosphere starting the Wednesday evening. Paris, however, will set the scene for the global launch.

On the evening of Wednesday, November 14, this year’s Beaujolais Nouveau will be celebrated at Les Bains, the legendary Parisian nightclub resurrected as a trendy hotel.

For the occasion, Breakbot and other DJs — including Yuksek, Irfane and Alan Braxe — will be taking to the decks while guests sample the culinary creations of the chef Taku Sekine. The DJ set will be streamed worldwide via social media on Facebook (@LesBeaujolaisNouveaux), Instagram (@NouveaubyBeaujolais) and Twitter (@beaujolaisNVx).

There are already plans to repeat the launch event in 2019, this time from Tokyo.

Beaujolais Nouveau is by no means just a French affair. The vin de primeur, fermented for just weeks before it is sampled, is particularly popular in Japan, where 43,665 hectoliters were imported in 2017. In comparison, the USA bought 12,824 hectoliters and Canada imported 6,341 hectoliters of the wine.

Each year, a total of almost 25 million bottles of Beaujolais Nouveau wine are consumed worldwide. — AFP