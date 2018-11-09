Kylie Cosmetics hit the shelves at Ulta Beauty this month

Kylie Jenner — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 9 — Kylie Jenner has taken her beauty empire to the next level, with the announcement that her Kylie Cosmetics brand is set to hit Ulta beauty stores nationwide this month.

The makeup entrepreneur's cult brand, which until now has been shoppable almost exclusively on kyliecosmetics.com, will hit the shelves of every Ulta Beauty store across the US on November 17.

“I'm very excited to finally announce that Kylie Cosmetics will be in every single Ulta store on the 17th of this month,” Jenner told the brand's 18 million Instagram followers via the social media platform's “Stories” feature. She went on to explain that, to begin with, the stores will stock her bestselling “Lip Kits,” with more products, such as palettes, to follow in the near future.

Ulta, for its part, has been teasing images of what the displays will look like at its 1,000+ stores across the country.

Despite experimenting with pop-ups and achieving huge success online, Kylie Cosmetics has never been permanently available in physical stores before.

The move is a major milestone for the brand, which Jenner launched in 2015 with a trio of “Lip Kits.” Since then, it has expanded into products for eyes, lips and face, and has achieved cult status, earning a Jenner a cool US$900 million (RM3.74 billion), as well as the 27th spot on Forbes's “America's Richest Self-Made Women” list, which was compiled this past summer. — AFP-Relaxnews