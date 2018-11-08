Missy Elliott is first female rapper nominated to Songwriters Hall of Fame

Missy Elliott is the first female rapper to be nominated for the honour.— AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — The star rapper has made the 2019 list of nominees for the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame which the New York-based organisation revealed today.

As the first female rapper to be nominated for the prize, Missy Elliott would become the genre’s third artist to enter the institution, after Jay-Z and Jermaine Dupri.

Other nominees this year include Mariah Carey, Chrissie Hynde, Jimmy Cliff, Cat Stevens aka Yusuf Islam, Vince Gill, Tommy James of the Shondells, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, Jeff Lynne, Mike Love of the Beach Boys, Lloyd Price and John Prine.

The songwriters (or groups of songwriters) selected by the eligible voting members will be officially inducted at the institution’s gala event, June 13, 2019.

Artist, songwriter and producer, Missy Elliott was the “top female hip hop album seller” of the late 1990s and early 2000s and worked with musical acts like Destiny’s Child, the late Aaliyah, Janet Jackson and Macy Gray.

Founded in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame seeks to promote and celebrate the work of popular music’s greatest songwriters.

The Hall of Fame includes such names as Burt Bacharach, Chuck Berry, Jon Bon Jovi, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Elton John, Cyndi Lauper, Charles Aznavour and Dolly Parton. — AFP-Relaxnews