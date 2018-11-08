Bournemouth’s Wilson gets first England call-up alongside Rooney

Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson applauds fans after the Premier League match against Manchester United in Bournemouth November 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 8 — Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has been called up by England manager Gareth Southgate for the first time as Wayne Rooney is included in a bumper 28-man squad for a friendly against the USA and Nations League clash with Croatia.

The Football Association announced on Sunday that Rooney would be awarded his 120th cap against the USA on November 15 as a tribute to England’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Wayne Rooney (DC United/USA), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) — AFP