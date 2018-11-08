Tottenham’s Dembele ruled out until New Year

Tottenham’s Mousa Dembele in action with PSV Eindhoven’s Luuk de Jong Action during their Champions League match in Eindhoven, Netherlands October 24, 2018. — Action Images pic via Reuters

LONDON, Nov 8 — Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele has been ruled out until the New Year after sustaining ligament damage to his right ankle, the Premier League club said today.

The 31-year-old Belgium international was forced off in the first half of Tottenham’s 3-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers and missed Tuesday’s 2-1 Champions League victory over Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Dembele, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has made 13 appearance for Spurs this campaign.

Midfielders Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier are back in training after knee and thigh injuries, but defenders Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) and Danny Rose (groin) will miss Saturday’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.

Tottenham are fourth in the table, behind Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, and a point and a place above local rivals Arsenal. — Reuters