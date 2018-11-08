EMR system to be implemented at 145 hospitals within next three years, says health minister

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad officiate the ‘When Active Living Kicks (WALK)’ campaign in Setia Alam, Shah Alam November 3, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The electronic medical record (EMR) system which facilitates the transfer and sharing of patient information is expected to be implemented at 145 hospitals nationwide within the next three years, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the new technology would facilitate medical practitioners including doctors and nurses to identify and share patients’ medical consultation information as well as prescription of medicines through an integrated system.

“Through this system, a patient can arrive at any hospital, in any state, accessibility can be reached, and if necessary, referral to any specialist hospital, and all (medical information) can be accessed and disseminated through the EMR system.

“I really want the system to be implemented as we have been working hard on it for so long and yet to reach it (the implementation). However, I believe during my time to lead this ministry, we can realise that goal,” he told the media after Luncheon Talk at Menara Razak, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) here today.

EMR is an electronic record and data storage system on medical information shared among physicians, hospitals and patients, that replacing the traditional medical records that entirely dependent on paper use.

Dr Dzulkefly said currently 20 per cent of the hospitals in the country already have the system in place including the Selayang Hospital and Ampang Hospital, that were fully operational.

“It has been ongoing because we know that hospital information system is very expensive system and we are trying to do it in a more cost efficient way.

“We want to follow the best example such as in Turkey that have end to end solutions, good hospital information, and efficient track and trace for medicines that they have zero counterfeit (medicines),” he said. — Bernama