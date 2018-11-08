PM holds meeting, reminisce history with Malay ministers, deputy ministers

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters in Putrajaya, November 8, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today held a closed-door meeting with Malay ministers and deputy ministers to remind them about the country’s history.

When asked on the two-hour meeting which took place at the Perdana Leadership Foundation, Dr Mahathir said: “I have to remind them about the history of our country so that they would really understand how we began. So that we will not repeat the bad things that may have happened before.”

Also present was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Bernama was made to understand that the meeting also discussed Budget 2019 and Bumiputera agenda-related issues.

A newspaper today reported that several economy experts had proposed for Budget 2019 to be reviewed to help the people in rural areas.

When asked, Dr Mahathir said it was unnecessary as the government would table a supplementary supply bill after the 2019 budget took effect.

On the ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), the prime ministers said: “About that, we have to give serious consideration because there are some provisions that are not suitable for our country.” — Bernama