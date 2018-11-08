Malaysia Cup saga: Perak Amanah exco finally quits as Pafa president

Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim announces his resignation as president of the Perak Football Association in Ipoh November 8, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 8 — Under fire from Perak football supporters over his alleged mistreatment of the Malaysia Cup, Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim announced he is stepping down as president of the Perak Football Association (Pafa) with immediate effect.

Hasnul, who is also state Communication, Multimedia, NGO and Cooperative Development Committee chairman, made the announcement during a press conference at the Pafa office here today.

Hasnul said Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has been informed of his decision.

“The acting Pafa president will be decided by the association’s exco,” he said.

“My decision to resign is partially due to pressure from supporters,” he admitted, noting that his exit will now allow him to concentrate on his political career.

Saying he was a victim of cyberbullying, Hasnul said he had been insulted on social media.

“It is not that I have committed criminal breach of trust,” he said.

“But life goes on.”

Perak football supporters demonstrate against Perak Football Association president Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim over his alleged mistreatment on Malaysia Cup. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

Despite helming Pafa for a short period, Hasnul said he was proud of where Perak football finds itself today.

“From a no-hoper, Perak managed to win the Malaysia Cup after an 18-year hiatus,” he said.

The Titi Serong assemblyman was elected as Pafa president after winning the post uncontested during Pafa’s 60th Congress on July 21.

He replaced former state secretary Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan.

On Sunday, Perak football supporters demanded Hasnul Zulkarnain’s resignation.

Their spokesman Mohd Jeffery Amin Abd Hamid said the apparent actions of the Perak state executive councillor, in which he is accused of placing the Cup between his thighs and on a dining table, had diminished the Cup’s value.

Perak won the Malaysia Cup against Terengganu on October 27 following a penalty shootout of 4 against 1 after a draw at full time.