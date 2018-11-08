Explain decision to not charge Musa Aman with corruption, PM tells MACC

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the launch of Poh Kong’s Gold Note of Hope at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya November 8, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) must clarify why it did not charge former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman with corruption, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

“Instead of the former attorney general (AG) Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail who did not prosecute Musa, they (MACC) should explain to the public why in those days no prosecution been done,” the prime minister said on the sidelines of the launch of Poh Kong’s ‘Gold Note of Hope’.

“There is a reason for it. I think the matter is not fully understood and we will seek some clarification not from AG himself, but other people.

“MACC should explain why in those days no persecution been done,” he said

Musa, who is Sungai Sibuga assemblyman, was charged with 35 counts of graft for receiving a total of US$63.3 million (RM263 million) in exchange for logging contracts that were issued between 2004 and 2008.