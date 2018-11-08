F&N net profit rises to RM385.13m in FY18

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Fraser and Neave Holdings Bhd’s (F&N) net profit for the financial year ended September 30, 2018 (FY18) increased to RM385.13 million from RM323.37 million a year ago.

Revenue rose slightly to RM4.11 billion from RM4.10 billion previously due to higher export sales and effective festive promotions, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Basic earnings per share rose to 104.9 sen from 88.3 sen before.

The company has recommended an interim single-tier dividend of 30.5 sen per share (2017: 30.5 sen per share).

F&N said its Malaysian business registered improved revenue for three consecutive quarters, signalling regained stability post-reorganisation.

Its Thailand operations on the other hand has overcome tough domestic market and intensified competition to deliver positive revenue through successful product innovations and brand activations.

F&N Chairman Tengku Syed Badarudin Jamalullail said the strong profit performance was attributed to the positive effect of cost initiatives, favourable input cost for sugar, net favourable foreign currency impact from ringgit/US dollar movements and lower restructuring costs incurred compared with FY17.

“The results were also driven by strong fundamentals and clear focus on long-term growth, which exemplified F&N’s resilience.

“Moving forward, we will continue to sharpen our focus on ensuring continuous and sustainable growth in three pillars — F&N Malaysia, F&N Thailand and Exports,” he said. — Bernama