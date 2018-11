First responders are seen outside Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California November 7, 2018 in this image obtained from social media on November 8, 2018. — Thomas Gorden via Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 — A gunman killed 12 people, including a deputy sheriff, when he opened fire in a bar in Southern California last night, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said today.

The gunman was also killed, Dean said, without saying how he died. Many other people were wounded in the attack in Thousand Oaks, a Los Angeles suburb. — Reuters