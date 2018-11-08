Minister: Third national car creates jobs and much more

Leiking said government agencies can play an important role in the development of the third national car. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The third national car project can create employment and promote vendor development in automotive parts and components, Minister of International Trade and Industry (MITI) Datuk Darell Leiking said.

He said while everybody has their own reservations, the third national car should be seen in the context of the big picture.

“It can generate new jobs, vendor development in automotive parts and components including electric vehicle batteries, and spur data collection and processing, which could be useful for other related industries,” he said in a statement today.

He said government agencies, such as national applied research and development centre Mimos Bhd and the Malaysia Automotive Institute (MAI), can play an important role in the development of the third national car.

“Together with MAI, Mimos can play an important role in this development, perhaps among others, to improve vehicle performance such as by creating systems to avoid accidents or hazards,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mimos Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Rizan Ibrahim said as a member of the MITI family, Mimos now commands a more strategic position over the vast potentials and possibilities that lie within the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0).

“We are now a step closer to industry, which will hopefully facilitate our delivery of direct value to strategic sectors, startups and entrepreneurs.

“Mimos can help industry gain more advantages in the value chain, not only through Industry 4.0 technology applications but also in specialised talent development, which can make a critical contribution to supply chain strategies,” he said. — Bernama