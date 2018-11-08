Chong Wei’s determination is unrivalled, says BAM president

Datuk Ng Chin Chai, Datuk Lee Chong Wei and Datuk Seri Mohd Norza Zakaria hold a press conference in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has expected national badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei will not announce his retirement after recovering from nose cancer today.

Its president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said after 18 years in the sport, Chong Wei would not give up as the former world number one still has an unfulfilled dream at the Olympics.

Mohamad Norza said Chong Wei who had gone through various challenges in his illustrious career as a badminton player, had just made a positive recovery from cancer.

“His determination is unrivalled, for he had just related how tough the treatment was. We could see he is always thinking positively despite having to go through the painful treatment. In the end, he overcome the trying time.

“Chong Wei knows he should start training early but BAM would not put pressure on him. He needs to know his level of endurance and physical fitness before starting training,” he said after a special media conference by Chong Wei at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara here.

Mohamad Norza said the player who is now free of cancer would start training with Hendrawan as soon as Chong Wei received approval from medical experts.

As an initial measure, BAM will be discussing on Chong Wei’s needs to prepare him for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Chong Wei is a three-time Olympic silver medallist hopes to win the gold medal in the coming edition.

The 36-year-old player today confirmed he is complete remission from nose cancer after undergoing treatment for four months in Taiwan. — Bernama