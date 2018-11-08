Celebrate 11.11 by booking a VW Polo B & W Limited Edition online at Lazada

Christopher Lejeune, CEO of Lazada (left) and Erik Winter, MD of Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia unveil the Polo Black and White edition. — Pix by YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — While the online buying community is getting excited in anticipation of the much-mooted 11.11 sales festival being promoted by many of online-sales platforms in the country, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is responding by offering a special limited edition Volkswagen Polo Black and White. Naturally, black leather seats are installed for the Polo Black and White edition.

In a short ceremony at Sri Hartamas Volkswagen (VPCM), and Lazada unveiled the special limited edition Polo Black & White that will only be sold online in conjunction with Lazada’s annual 11.11 Shopping Festival celebrations.

Erik Winter, Managing Director of VPCM said, “(The) consumer’s purchasing journey has evolved so much in the past recent years, and we are pleased to have played a part in changing perceptions to the point where purchasing a car in now the new norm.

This is evident with the success of our collaboration with Lazada for the 12.12. Beetle and the recent JOIN range. Convenience aside, this also tells us that consumers are online – reading, researching and looking for the best deals. And this is where Volkswagen will be.” The Polo Black and White edition sports black rear spoiler and alloy rims.

Interestingly, there will be only eleven units of this special edition, bookings will open on Lazada’s online platform on November 11, 2018, starting from 00.00.01, which is essentially one second past midnight on 10 November. Interested parties are advised to log onto Lazada’s website early in order to secure a unit.

The buyer need only pay the retail price of RM48,488 for the Polo Black (not inclusive of insurance and registration fees), and if successful in securing a unit, will get an additional RM7,500 worth of accessories. As part of the deal, official bank partner Hong Leong Bank will also be offering a special low interest of 1.11 percent per annum for a 5-year loan.

The Polo Black & White is only available in Candy White and comes fitted with a black rear spoiler, black side mouldings, leather seats, 15 inch black alloy wheels, black side mirror and authorised VW window tint

The power train of the Polo B & W is VW’s proven 1.6 litre DOHC, 105 PS, 153 Nm torque, petrol Multi-point fuel injection engine, while drive is to the front wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic and Sport Mode.

The Polo B & W also gets a new RCD 340G Head unit which offers a wide range of connectivity options such as USB and Ipod interface, AUX –IN support, SD card slot, Bluetooth and APP-Connect (Car Play, Android auto and mirrorlink).

To make a booking, a booking fee of RM799.00 is required and can be made via Lazada Wallet, credit card or online banking, after which the customer will receive a call from a Volkswagen representative for arrangements on their preferred dealership and to complete the registration and delivery of the vehicle.

All Volkswagen models come with a 3-year free maintenance, 5-year manufacturer’s warranty and 5-years roadside assistance.