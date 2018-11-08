Chief secretary: Public service delivery must evolve in tandem with Industry 4.0

Ismail said civil servants must enhance their skills and knowledge in carrying out Industry 4.0-related tasks which involved various new technologies. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 — Public service delivery needs to evolve to face challenges which are increasingly complex, in line with the development of Industry 4.0, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar.

He said civil servants must enhance their skills and knowledge in carrying out Industry 4.0-related tasks which involved various new technologies.

“In tabling Budget 2019, the government made an allocation of RM210 million for 2019 to 2021 to support transition and migration to Industry 4.0 with the strategy to turn Malaysia into a major hub for high-tech industry investments.

“When emphasis is placed on the high technology industry this will definitely reduce the need for labour force as all areas of employment will be taken over by automation,” he said in his speech at the Prime Minister’s Department Innovation and Excellence Day here today.

According to Ismail this is the reality of the work environment which the civil servants would have to face and at the moment full utilisation of the internet was necessary among civil servants to enable them to perform their daily tasks.

Meanwhile, Ismail said civil servants should also think creatively and innovatively to improve existing work processes in delivering efficient and effective service.

“At the same time, they should always support the principles of integrity and transparency in every aspect of their work,” he said.

Ismail also reminded that bureaucratic red tape, inefficient service delivery, integrity issues involving civil servants had given a negative image of the public services.

“This requires all civil servants to be sensitive and responsive to the needs of the people as a whole,” he said. — Bernama