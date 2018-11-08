Rafidah Aziz keen to join PPBM, denies following in Tok Pa’s footsteps

In an interview, Rafidah appeared indignant when asked if she was inspired by another former minister Datuk Mustapa Mohamed’s entry bid on October 27. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Nov 8 — After campaigning for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the run-up to the 14th general election, Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz has finally decided to complete her journey by joining the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) component co-founded by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after quitting Umno.

The former Umno Wanita chief told New Straits Times today that she was invited to join the party by the prime minister but had yet to submit her membership form.

“I want to join Bersatu. I have told the prime minister; however, at this time, I have yet to acquire and fill out the membership form.

“To me, where our heart lies is more important. To sign the form is merely symbolic,” she was quoted as saying.

The outspoken former international trade minister dubbed Malaysia’s Iron Lady appeared indignant when asked if she was inspired by another former minister Datuk Mustapa Mohamed’s entry bid on October 27.

“Do not put me in the same group with Tok Pa,” she replied, referring to Mustapa by his moniker.

“I am Rafidah Aziz. I decide what I want to do. I do not follow people.

“I do not care what they want to do, party hopping or whatever. I am not joining Bersatu because there are idiots who wished to join them,” she added.

Asked if she was offered a position to join PPBM, Rafidah said there was no need for her to be an office-bearer, adding that she would reject such enticements just to bolster its numbers.

“The prime minister knows me. If he entices me with anything, I would back off. Do not attempt to bribe me with anything,” she continued.

“I am 75 years old. I am retired. Enough is enough.”