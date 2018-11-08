Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Incredibles 2’ (VIDEO)

2018’s ‘Incredibles 2’ was a sequel to a movie released 14 years earlier. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — The team at Screen Junkies return with another weekly dose of their ever popular Honest Trailers and this time they focus on Incredibles 2.

We may have waited long for this sequel but as the voiceover guy points out at the start of the clip, not all of us were happy with the film: “Experience fan favourite director Brad Bird’s sixth feature film and his fourth about how regular people like us need to suck it up and let the gifted play by their own rules; in a Pixar film that continues their tradition of passable sequels that don’t hit the mark of the first one.”

They also point out the predictable climax chasing sequence and the fact that the premise of the movie is pretty much like the first one where one of the parents does illegal superhero work for someone who turns out to be the villain, before they convince the public to trust superheroes again.

The Screen Junkies team have once again done a brilliant job, so check out the clip below for more hilarious comments about the film.