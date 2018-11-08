Music to the ears for fans of Indorock and K-Pop

Dewa 19 is back, and it's going to be a rocking good time! — Pic courtesy of Nizra Production

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Fans of Indorock and K-Pop are in for a treat as promoters have rolled out confirmed dates of two top notch music acts set to perform in Malaysia next year, with Dewa 19 and Blackpink guaranteed to thrill.

On Feb 2, fans of legendary Indonesian rock group Dewa 19, will get to see the band’s two former vocalists who have fronted the band in Ari Lasso and Once, perform on the same stage with the original line-up of the in the Dewa 19 Reunion Live in Malaysia.

Ari, who was the voice of Dewa 19 between 1991 and 1999, was expelled from the band for drug abuse that began some time after the band’s third album "Terbaik-Terbaik in 1995", before a difficult personal journey to recovery to a successful solo career.

The band shortened its name to Dewa in 2000 and replaced Ari with Once in 2000, before the latter left the band to pursue a solo career in 2010.

The band which hails from Surabaya, was formed in 1986, but only released their debut recording in 1992 that immediately catapulted them to fame, will be performing at the Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Organisers said the legendary act will be performing about 30 to 35 of their greatest hits from its nine studio albums after band leader Ahmad Dhani agreed to the date.

Apart from Dhani, Dewa 19 will also include the remaining members in Andra (guitar), Yuke (bass) and Agung (drum), while also welcoming another former member in Tyo Nugros (drum) back to stage as well.

Tickets are priced between RM238 to RM888 and will go on sale from Nov 7 via www.ticketcharge.com.my. Enquiries can be forwarded to the concert’s Info Hotline at 017-2792118.

There is an early bird 10 per cent discount for those who purchase the tickets within 48 hours from when it goes on sale.

South Korea's hottest girl group, Blackpink will turn up the heat at Malawati Stadium. — Twitter/@ygent_official pic

Meanwhile, on Feb 29, K-Pop girl group, Blackpink will also be performing in Malawati Stadium.

No further details have been made available apart from the date and venue as their management, YG Entertainment announced Malaysia as one of the stopovers of their In Your Area 2019 Asia Tour that includes dates in Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Manila and Singapore.

Blackpink has managed to break into the US pop charts so far with two singles in the Billboard Top 100 singles, with their latest a collaborative effort with English singer-songwriter, Dua Lipa.