WASHINGTON, Nov 8 — US fire department officials reported multiple injuries in a shooting at a bar and dance hall in southern California late yesterday.

The incident was reported at the Borderline Bar and Grill in the town of Thousand Oaks.

“Firefighters and first responders are arriving on scene of a report of a shooting at an establishment in @CityofTO. PD is working to secure scene. Multiple injuries reported,” the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted. — AFP