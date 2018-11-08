MB: Perak football team to get even larger Malaysia Cup bonus

Faizal Azumu said the state will be topping up the financial incentive from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for lifting the Cup. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 8 — The Perak football team will be getting an additional cash prize for winning the Malaysia Cup after 18 years.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the state will be topping up the financial incentive from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for lifting the Cup.

“As for the amount, I will make the announcement after the Malaysia Cup is presented to the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah on Sunday,” he said.

“I can assure the team that they will be very happy with the amount.”

Speaking to reporters after opening a retreat for the state structural plan at the Perak Royal Golf Club here today, Faizal Azumu said the state was extremely proud of the team and its achievement.

“Before the finals were played on October 27, I told the Perak Football Association president and team manager to inform the players that the state government would give an attractive incentive if we won the Cup,” he said.

Faizal Azumu added that the long-awaited Malaysia Cup victory parade will be held on November 11 during the Perak Sultan’s birthday run.

Perak won the Malaysia Cup against Terengganu on October 27 following a penalty shootout of 4 against 1 after a draw at full time.