New featurette for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ (VIDEO)

Poster for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.' — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — Warner Bros has released a new featurette for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald that highlights Jude Law’s version of young Dumbledore.

The highly-anticipated film sees Eddie Redmayne reprise his role as magizoologist Newt Scamander who is tasked with a mission by a young Professor Dumbledore (Law).

The film also stars Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo, and Poppy Corby-Tuech.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Warner Bros Pictures’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is the second of five all new adventures in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: To raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set for US release on November 16.