St Kitts and Nevis cancels Jho Low’s passport

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The island nation of St Kitts and Nevis has deactivated the economic passport of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, following his indictment by the United States’ Department of Justice for laundering billions of dollars and bribing government officials.

It was reported on Tuesday by The St Kitts-Nevis Observer that the country’s prime minister Timothy Harris ordered the deactivation of Low’s passport through Interpol in June, out of “an abundance of caution”.

It is understood that Low, commonly known as Jho Low, became an economic citizen of St Kitts and Nevis in 2011. However, its immigration records indicate Low has never set foot in the country.

In June, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced Malaysia was seeking Low’s arrest. Penang-born Low remains at large.

The St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Unit usually conducts a broad check of media and criminal databases before approving an economic citizenship investment. Sanctions lists are also consulted to determine if any serious or pending legal, regulatory or political matters may affect the application.

Situated between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean, St Kitts and Nevis is a dual-island country of under 55,000 people with a total area of 261 sq km. It is one of the smallest nations in terms of size in the Western Hemisphere, and is an Associated State of the United Kingdom with Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state.