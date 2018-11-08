Nissan first-half profit slumps on rising costs

The logo of Nissan Motor Co is seen at its showroom in Tokyo, February 9, 2017. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Nov 8 — Japanese automaker Nissan today logged a 10.9-per cent drop in net profit for the six months to September due to a decline in global sales and rising material costs.

The firm’s bottom-line profit fell to ¥246.3 billion yen (US$2.2 billion) from ¥276.5 billion registered in the same six-month period last year.

Sales came in at ¥5.5 trillion, down 2.1 per cent compared to last year’s figures.

Nissan, allied with Renault SA of France, maintained its annual forecasts, with net profit forecast at 500 billion yen on sales of ¥12 trillion.

Global vehicle sales fell 1.8 per cent to 2.68 million units for the six months due to declines in North America and Europe.

The gloomy results were in sharp contrast with upward revisions of full-year forecasts by rivals Honda and Toyota, which both also posted sales and profit gains for the six-month period. — AFP