Malaysia is first Asian country to get Fitbit Charge 3

The Fitbit Charge 3 comes with extra bands that can be purchased separately.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Fitbit launched its latest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 3, in Malaysia today. The device has already been on sale locally since November 6.

Besides the standard tracker, it also comes in a slightly more expensive special edition with extra limited edition bands.

Calling it its “most advanced health tracker” yet, the Fitbit Charge 3 has a screen that is 30 per cent larger than its predecessor, the Charge 2.

It also now offers water-resistance to track pool workouts, an SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) sensor and an impressive 7-day battery life.

Malaysian response to Fitbit trackers has been encouraging enough that the company chose to launch their latest device in Malaysia first before Singapore and Thailand (whose launches are coming up in the next few weeks).

Despite a slowing down in the interest towards health trackers, Fitbit has no plans to exit the segment though it has diversified into smartwatches.

It is already on sale for RM728 with a choice between a black edition with a graphite aluminum case or blue gray with a rose gold aluminum case.

The special edition with limited edition bands retails for RM838. Extra bands are also purchasable with prices ranging from RM128 – RM228.

You can purchase the new tracker online at the official Fitbit store on Lazada (link:https://www.lazada.com.my/shop/fitbit-store).