Water purifier designed for Malaysians

Coway (M) Sdn Bhd managing director Kyle Choi Ki Ryong and communication division head Ryan Jung Tae Seung with the Ombak water purifier mock design. — Pictures by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Nov 8 — South Korean water purifier manufacturer Coway has stepped up its game with the introduction of the first table top model with a large tank specially created for the Malaysian market.

Dubbed Ombak, the 13.5-litre machine comes with a temperature volume of up to 50 settings, a feature that has been researched and perfected to cater to the special needs of Malaysians.

Coway (M) Sdn Bhd managing director Kyle Choi Ki Ryong said the product was conceptualised following a study, observation and an analysis of the local community’s water-usage behaviour, trends and habits.

“Ombak was designed as a hassle-free equipment for the busy Malaysian. The machine allows users to have complete control of the water temperature according to their liking and usage purpose,” he said at the product launch at Sunway Lagoon.

With many having voiced their concern over bacteria and hygiene, Ombak has this area covered, as it comes with UV sterilisation that remains active 15 minutes after water extraction has been completed, ensuring clean drinking water at all times.

In addition, users have the option to add a mineral filter if they choose not to drink pure water.

“We notice Malaysians have a habit of carrying personal water bottles instead of using cups or mugs. Taking that into consideration, we have increased the distance between the water faucet and the base, giving ample space for one to insert their water bottles for easier refills,” explained Choi.

Commenting on Coway Malaysia’s plans in the near future, Choi said the company will continue to innovate more products for this market to ensure that Malaysian households don’t only have access to quality and clean water but also one that meets their personal needs.

Ombak is available at the retail price of RM4,300 or monthly rental of RM140. Both packages include a one-year and five-year free services respectively.

Meanwhile, the launch of the new model is expected to help Coway Malaysia achieve its corporate target to attract one million customers by the end of this year.

The company currently has some 900,000 customers in Malaysia and aims to reach out to 1.4 million in 2019.