Don't sign ICERD — Mohamed Amir M. Hussain

NOVEMBER 8 — Every nation has got its own culture, traditions, customs and faiths, followed by followers of respective religion. Based only on these, and the aspirations and the requirements of the majority of the people of the country, the constitutions of the nations are written.

No constitution of a nation is exactly similar to that of another country. Considering all these facts and factors, it would be most illogical and totally unacceptable for Malaysia to sign the “International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination” (ICERD), which in essence calls for abolition of racial and religious privileges and priority of the majority of the population, and the monarchical system.

I am sure our PM, being an intelligent man with vast and profound knowledge of world politics, and with astute farsightedness, would never in the least agree to such unworthy and senseless agreement, which will only bring about catastrophic and disastrous eventualities ― knowing very well how the minority in Uganda, who were controlling the economy, were expelled by Idi Amin in just 24 hours; how General Rabuka of Fiji Islands toppled the government controlled by the minority overnight, and confiscated the vast wealth owned by the minority; how the Burmese leaders confiscated all the wealth and properties owned by the minority, who were controlling the economy of Burma, and expelled all of them to their country of origin! All these happened because the majority were trampled by the minorities.

Signing ICERD will only bring about head-on collision with many clauses in our constitution, resulting in chaos and calamity in our country which has been very peaceful so far. Our constitution was drawn giving due consideration to the plights and aspirations of the majority of population, and their religion; and to the many centuries-old monarchical system.

Any interference or violation ― no matter how small or minimal they are ― to the existing constitution would only flare up the sentiments and anger of the sector, who have been enjoying their “rights” all these years. In other words, the bumiputras who form the majority of population in our country would be rudely awakened to the loss of all their rightful privileges, thus far enjoyed.

The only way ― the only formula ― for peaceful co-existence of the various races in our country is to always maintain the special rights of bumiputeras; accept the monarchical system in this country; and accept that Islam is the official religion of the Federation, in which people of other faiths can practise their religion freely.

Signing ICERD would only bring about turmoil and downfall to the hitherto progressive nation of ours. It would be akin to digging grave to the thus far peaceful co-existence among the races.

Maybe eventually, the United Nations would proclaim that all countries in the world should have a uniform constitution, to promote unity among people!! Are we going to accept that?

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.