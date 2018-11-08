Woman loses iPhone 8 to parang-wielding robbers at petrol station in Kuantan

A CCTV recording shows a woman being robbed at a petrol station in Kuantan early this morning.

KUANTAN, Nov 8 ― A 21-year-old woman was threatened with a one-foot long parang at a petrol station in Jalan Pintasan Kuantan this morning before her iPhone 8 Plus worth RM2,500 was stolen.

Kuantan District police chief, ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali, said the robbery happened at 1.20am when the young woman had stopped to refuel her car.

The victim, whose workplace is in Gebeng, was on her way home to Balok after meeting some friends in Indera Mahkota.

“The victim claimed a white Perodua Viva suddenly stopped near her car as she was getting into hers after fuelling up,” said Mohamad Noor when contacted.

While his accomplice remained in the car, the suspect jumped out and pointed a parang at her before snatching her phone from the front passenger seat.

CCTV footage from the petrol station shows the well-built suspect wearing a black jacket which hid his head, a mouth mask and gloves.

“An investigation found that the suspect was monitoring customers near the petrol station entrance before he rushed in and threatened the victim,” said Mohamad Noor.

Police are hunting the two men who are being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed gang robbery which carries a maximum prison term of 20 years and whipping if convicted.

Mohamad Noor said people should be alert to their surroundings and try to put off refuelling their cars late at night or in the wee hours of the morning. ― Bernama