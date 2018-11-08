Bursa ahead at mid-afternoon

Advancers beat decliners by a noticeable margin for Bursa Malaysia to stay in positive territory. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Bursa Malaysia was higher by 0.23 per cent at mid-afternoon, lifted by positive sentiment with global equity markets mostly on an uptrend, a dealer said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.07 points to 1,718.95 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,714.88.The key index opened 11.08 points higher at 1,725.96.

On the broader market, advancers beat decliners 419 to 329, with 347 counters unchanged, 758 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.56 billion shares worth RM1.3 billion.

Regionally, the Singapore Straits Times index was up 0.66 per cent to 3,085.72, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.82 per cent to 22,486.92, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng improved 0.74 per cent to 26,340.42 and South Korea’s Kospi was 0.67 per cent higher at 2,092.63.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and PChem added three sen each to RM9.28 and RM9.73 respectively , PBBank rose eight sen to RM24.68 and Tenaga climbed six sen to RM14.88.

For actives, Ewein advanced one sen to 61 sen, FPGroup accumulated half-a-sen to 27 sen as Bonia bagged one sen to 30 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 31.31 points to 11,925.33, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 30.67 points to 11,766.82, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 40.44 points to 12,105.93.

The FBM Ace Index increased 19.54 points to 5,004.20 and the FBM70 gained 47.24 points to 13,956.24.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was up 26.43 points to 7,397.79, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.90 of-a-point to 175.57, while the Financial Services Index improved 50.78 points to 17,282.26. —Bernama