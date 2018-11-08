As rivers dry up, Johor rep wants MB to take charge

Part of Sungai Linggiu and Sungai Sayong allegedly used for sand-mining. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 8 — A Johor state lawmaker has pledged to highlight the problems faced by Orang Asli villagers in Tenggara in the southeastern part of Johor, after the latter recently claimed that unregulated sand mining has impacted their livelihood.

Senggarang state assemblyman Khairuddin A. Rahim said he will bring the matter of shrinking rivers due to unregulated sand mining to the highest level in the state government.

“I will also arrange a meeting with the Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian to resolve the matter.

“I see that the state government needs to resolve this as soon as possible because it will involve losses to the environment and also people,” he told Malay Mail.

Khairuddin, who is also an environmental activist, said If the mining was done illegally, the losses incurred by the state government will be huge because the mibers do not pay rent.

“In addition to that, the river’s maintenance cost will also be borne by the government and the most important thing is the losses incurred by the population and the damaged ecosystem.

“The government needs to insist on this. If they break the standard operating procedure, I suggest that the government stop the sand mining,” he explained.

Khairuddin had previously brought up the issue of illegal waste discharge due to livestock farming on the banks of Tenggara’s riverine area during the previous Johor state assembly.

Khairuddin, who is also the Johor Parti Amanah Negara secretary, said the sand mining activity, whether permitted or illegal, will not have any positive impact.

“The villagers today are affected by the sand mining activities as it damages the ecosystem and also the rivers. I will help the villagers in solving this problem,” he said, adding that he will get information regarding the sand mines in Tenggara through the Land and Mines Office to check their mining status.

On Sunday, Malay Mail highlighted the plight of Tenggara’s Orang Asli villagers who claim that unregulated sand mining activities have caused damage to both the Sungai Linggiu and Sungai Sayong rivers which they depend on for livelihood.

The villagers claim that more than 20 sand mining projects exist in the area where dried patches of riverine paths were covered in wild shrubs, suggesting a shrinking waterline.

Further checks showed the river water had receded and the land barren, with further signs of sand extraction in the area.