Runaway truck crash kills nine in Mexico

Rescue workers cover the crash site after a lorry and several vehicles collided at a busy turnpike on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico November 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 — A large truck smashed into cars after losing its brakes on a highway outside Mexico City, killing at least nine people and injuring 16, police said.

The accident happened during the evening rush hour, the municipal security department said.

The truck’s impact triggered a huge pile-up involving a dozen or so cars.

Helicopters rushed injured people to hospitals.

For years people in Mexico City have been calling for restrictions on big trucks using local highways because they are often involved in crashes. — AFP