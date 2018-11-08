Penang Hills Watch: Reconsider hotel plans for the hill

Penang Hills Watch warned the government of the potential impact such projects would have on the natural environment of the hill resort. — Picture courtesy of Rexy Prakash Chacko

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 8 — Penang Hills Watch urged the Penang state government today to reconsider plans to build two hotels on Penang Hill.

The environmental watchdog that monitors the hills and other environmental concerns in Penang warned the government of the potential impact such projects would have on the natural environment of the hill resort.

“Such a huge development would disrupt the charm and ambiance of Penang Hill,” Penang Hills Watch co-founder Rexy Prakash Chacko said.

He said the flora and fauna on the hill will also be affected by the development, adding that the state government should have a public consultation on the proposed hotels.

He said stakeholders and the people should be allowed to give feedback and some input on the proposals.

“We are doubtful of the safety of the hotels as there were landslides on the hill during the 2017 floods,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail.

Rexy was responding to an announcement by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow earlier today that there were plans to build two hotels on the hill.

Chow said one hotel will be a five-storey building with about 200 rooms planned on the hilltop, while another is planned along the slopes of the valley of the hill, along the old coolie lines.

He revealed that the plans for the first hotel are now being drafted and construction might start next year.

Rexy said the state needs to be more transparent about both hotel projects.